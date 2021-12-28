BOSTON (WHDH) - A temporary cottage community has been created on the Shattuck Hospital campus in Jamaica Plain to assist with those dealing with homelessness.

The cottages, which can house up to 30 people, were created to address homelessness and the opioid epidemic plaguing the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Terrence Anderson, who lives in Jamaica Plain, says this comes at a critical time of year.

“We have a lot of empty lots that can be built up,” he said. “Those don’t take up much space and it keeps people from freezing to death. It’s a no-brainer to me.”

Medical, recovery, and other behavioral services will be available to those living in the cottage community.

A contracted provider will also offer housing search services to residents.

Health officials say this will serve as a safe place for those in transition from homelessness.

