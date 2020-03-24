Temporary hospitals popping up across NH to combat hospital overflow

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Temporary hospitals are being set up inside two New Hampshire schools to combat the surge of coronavirus cases that have been overwhelming medical centers.

Two gyms at Nashua High School South are being converted and are now filled with beds to treat 180 patients should the state need to cope with hospital overflow — facilities just like it are popping up all across the Granite State.

The gym at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester is also being prepped to treat COVID-19 patients.

Governor Chris Sununu toured the makeshift hospital that is complete with 250 beds, nursing stations and the stethoscopes doctors and nurses from Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital will need to treat the sick.

“We hope we never have to use it.” Sununu said. “We hope we never have to use these facilities at all.”

The sickest patients would still be cared for in a regular hospital.

“Really focused on taking the edge off the hospitals who may need the additional bed space for people who are much sicker than that would end up in this facility,” Justin Kates Nashua, New Hampshire’s emergency management expert said.

In all, seven facilities will be set up statewide with the goal of preparedness.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)