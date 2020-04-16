Temporary housing opens in Revere for residents to safely quarantine, recover from COVID-19

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Revere is offering residents diagnosed with the coronavirus a safe space for them to quarantine and recover.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino announced Wednesday that the Quality Inn in Revere will be turned into non-congregate housing for people who contracted the virus, do not require hospital care, and are in need of a safe place to quarantine.

The Quality Inn agreed to allow the use of the entire building for the next 60 days beginning Thursday to help Chelsea and Revere residents who live in overcrowded housing conditions or would otherwise be at risk of spreading the virus within their community.

Partners Healthcare will offer in-room healthcare services, eliminating the need for those infected to travel to hospitals.

A third-party management company is overseeing all non-medical operations.

