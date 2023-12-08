BOSTON (WHDH) - A temporary shelter site at the state Transportation Building in Boston will shut down Friday, a matter of weeks after it opened last month, the state’s emergency assistance director confirmed.

Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice in a statement Friday morning said authorities will “transition operations” to Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy and open a new clinical and safety risk assessment site in Revere.

From there, Rice said authorities “will soon be opening an additional safety net site.”

Officials opened the Transportation Building as a temporary safety net site on Nov. 20, housing people in conference rooms within the building as they continued to grapple with the surge of migrant families arriving in Massachusetts.

The shelter had space for up to 25 families and aimed to provide a safe and warm place to sleep in cases where families were eligible for state emergency assistance but where there was not another shelter unit immediately available.

While crews prepared the Transportation Building for use as a shelter space, officials emphasized that the measure was a temporary step.

“We greatly appreciate the collaboration of MassDOT, MBTA, MEMA and other state agencies who stepped up to make sure families had a safe, warm place to stay,” Rice said in his latest statement on the topic on Friday.

While the Transportation Building shelter will be shutting down, Rice said Catholic Charities will continue to operate its own safety net site.

Rice continued, saying the nonprofit United Way hopes to open additional sites soon.

