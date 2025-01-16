It was another cold January day for us in southern New England! The cold temperatures are still with us overnight allowing for some flakes to fly. Temperatures fall into the teens and 20s. The best chance for flakes will be across southeast Mass tonight through early tomorrow morning. Patchy coatings are possible, and watch for slick spots out the door Friday.

A couple more batches of wet weather work through this weekend. Light rain showers Saturday night and snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning.

Saturday’s rain chance begins around mid afternoon and continues through about 9 pm. The higher amounts near .50″ favor southeast Massachusetts.

Sunday’s snow shower’s look likely a couple hours or so past sunset and linger through Monday morning.

After back to back cold days, temperatures will be more seasonable to end the work week. Most of the clouds clear out overnight, and we’ll have mostly sunshine through the day Friday. Highs reach the mid/upper 30s. The wind stays light out of the northwest, and we stay dry.

Then milder air will be here for the weekend. Temperatures will get a boost on a southwest breeze before sunrise Saturday. We will be in the upper 20s to start the day. Highs will end in the mid 40s despite a lot of clouds. It will be windy with gusts 20-30 mph. Rain chances increase mid to late afternoon.

Sunday starts off in the upper 20s/low 30s (where our *highs* have been the past couple of days!). Highs end in the upper 30s/near 40°. There will be a slight, northerly breeze. Snow showers develop at night.

The next big weather story will be the bitter cold. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring us the coldest air of the season. Morning lows will start off in the single digits. A slight breeze will make it feel much colder! Wind chill values could drop between -5 to -15 degrees. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 20°, likely staying in the teens. That’s about 15-20° below average.

Here’s a look at the European model’s forecast for apparent temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. BRRR!

Temperatures like stay cold the rest of next week, but it won’t be the bitter cold stuff.

-Melanie Black