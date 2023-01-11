COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Tenants of an apartment in Revere owned by a missing Cohasset woman say they can’t believe the owner’s husband has been charged in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

Mike and Mandy Silva say they’re rattled to learn that Brian Walshe has been ordered held on $500,000 cash bail and investigators continue to search for his wife, Ana, a 39-year-old mother of three who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day.

The Silvas said they’ve been renting the apartment from the Walshes for four years and that the apartment was suddenly sold on Dec. 29, three days before Ana was last seen.

Mike Silva shared a text exchange with Brian in the days after his wife went missing. When he sent Brian a text saying Happy New Year, he got a delayed response, along with an explanation.

“Happy new year. Sorry for the delay. I miss placed my phone and my son just found it,” it read.

Silva said a Happy New Year text to Ana was never returned.

Mike Silva said Brian Walshe presented himself as an investor.

“He was always in a robe and watching the stock markets and I never thought anything of it,” he said.

Amy said, “We still have questions, Ana where are you? Ana are you OK?”

The Silvas are expected to move out of their apartment by May and say they have nowhere to go.

