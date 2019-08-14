This photo provided by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Curtis Ray Watson. Authorities say Watson, a convict suspected of killing a corrections administrator before escaping prison on a tractor has been captured. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that Watson was caught Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP)

RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee convict accused of killing a corrections administrator and escaping prison before leading authorities on a multi-day manhunt is set to face a judge.

Curtis Ray Watson is scheduled to appear in a Tennessee court Wednesday for arraignment on charges including murder and aggravated sexual battery in the killing of 64-year-old Debra Johnson.

Authorities say the 44-year-old Watson was on lawn mowing duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Aug. 7 when he went to Johnson’s home on prison grounds and killed her. Authorities say Watson then escaped on a tractor.

Authorities arrested him four days later after he was recorded on surveillance cameras outside a home in Henning, 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the prison.

Watson has been serving a 15-year sentence for especially aggravated kidnapping.

