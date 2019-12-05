Tennessee woman arrested for several break-ins in Bedford, NH

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Tennessee woman has been placed under arrest for several break-in incidents in Bedford, New Hampshire back in October, police say.

Bedford police say 47-year-old Tina Cannon is now facing charges after she broke into several cars in October and stealing purses along with IDs.

Investigators say she later used those IDs to steal the victim’s identities.

No additional information has been released.

