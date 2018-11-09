BOSTON (WHDH) - A tennis coach accused of indecently assaulting a girl during a lesson in Boston is set to face a judge in Brighton Municipal Court on Friday.

Eric Rosales, 57, of Allston, allegedly engaged in improper and unwanted physical contact with the player, described as a girl in her early teens, at a court on Nonantum Road on Aug. 8.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

