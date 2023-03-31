Some tennis legends are trading in their rackets for pickleball paddles on Sunday.

John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang are competing in a pickleball tournament in Hollywood, Florida for a split of a one million dollar prize.

The 2023 Pickleball Slam is at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and airs on ESPN starting at noon Sunday.

The slam is a multi-year partnership with the Hard Rock. It features two single matches and a double match.

Pickleball is now considered a cultural phenomenon that combines tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Promoters say the idea for the tournament is for big names in one racket sport to help promote another racket sport.

