Tens of thousands expected in Boston for Saturday’s ‘March for Our Lives’ rally

BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — They can’t buy a beer or rent a car and most aren’t even old enough to vote, yet the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history with nearly 1 million people expected in Washington and more than 800 sister marches from Boston to California to Japan.

In the wake of a Valentine’s Day shooting that killed 17, the teens have pulled all-nighters, scheduling speakers, petitioning city councils, renting stages and walking march routes with police in a grass-roots movement that has raised more than $4 million.

Seasoned activists have marveled at what the students accomplished so far, including a sweeping gun bill in Florida and school walkouts attended by over a million students last week. The walkouts demanded stricter gun laws.

In Boston, a march will start at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School at 11 a.m. It will travel along Tremont Street, up Columbus Ave., and end at the Boston Common, where a speaking program will take place around 2 p.m.

“We’ve never had numbers this big,” said Laura-Louiza Gouvega, Boston march organizer and Somerville High School Student. “We’re asking for laws to be put in place, so places like our homes and places like schools, we’re safe.”

Up to 70,000 are expected to take part in the march. Rockland High School physics teacher Gracieli Mohamedi says she’s inspired by the students desire to drive change.

“It’s not about us as adults. This is entirely being led by, organized by and the message is being distributed by these students,” Mohamedi said.

Students say none of this is an attack on the second amendment. Instead, it’s all about their right to feel safe in school.

“The message is clear. No matter what, we’re not going to quit until our demands are spoken for.

The Boston Police Department and Mayor Marty Walsh says heightened security measures will be in place across the city, even though they expect the rally to be peaceful in nature. Undercover officers will deployed to keep tabs on things.

“If you’re coming, please can you leave the backpacks at home. If you’re going to carry signs, please leave the sticks. Just carry the cardboard signs,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.

Boston officials say traffic will stopped at intersections to allow marchers to continue along the route. The following “tow zone” parking restrictions will also be in place:

Charles Street, both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Beacon Street, both sides, from Park Street to Arlington Street

Arlington Street, both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Boylston Street, both sides, from Arlington Street to Tremont Street

Malcolm X Boulevard, both sides, from Roxbury Street to Tremont Street.

“The march will impact traffic and parking. We encourage those coming into the City to attend not to drive their personal vehicles. Information on Blue Bikes, the regional bike share system, may be found online, as well as information on the MBTA. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket,” the City of Boston’s website said.

The MBTA will provide extra service on the Red, Orange, Green, and Blue Lines. Additional passenger capacity on Commuter Rail trains will also be provided.

Customers should expect a heavy volume of passengers at stations within the downtown area and on the Orange Line at Roxbury Crossing, Ruggles, Massachusetts Avenue, and Back Bay Stations. Customers are also advised that, due to customer safety, it may be necessary to temporarily close Park Street and/or Boylston Street Stations during the rally on the Boston Common.

Bus routes that operate along the March for Our Lives route will be detoured beginning at approximately 11 a.m. until the route is clear. Bus routes that cross Tremont Street may also experience a significant delay.

Many others rallies are planned across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

