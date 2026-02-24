HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Downed power lines from Monday’s storm have many still waking up it the dark Tuesday across Cape Cod, where the majority of the state’s power outages occurred.

Officials warn turning the lights back on could be a lengthy process; some areas saw record-breaking amounts of snowfall.

In Sandwich, more than 100 reports of trees down were received by officials. In Falmouth, a tree fell onto a car; the driver is reportedly doing okay.

As tens of thousands in Barnstable County were left without power, the islands too were hit hard.

Video from Nantucket shows utility poles snapped in half and ending up in the road.

Power crews said they spent the first several hours of their shift surveying the damage caused by the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)