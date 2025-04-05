BOSTON (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Boston on Saturday for a ‘Hands Off’ rally against recent cuts to federal organizations made by President Trump’s administration and Elon Musk and newly announced tariffs on foreign countries.

The huge crowd, which eventually made its way to City Hall Plaza, had a clear message to Trump and Musk, “Hands off Boston.”

“We’re trying to protect democracy,” said Karl Jacobsan. “I don’t want Trump taking away our rights, it’s heading toward democracy right now and my wife and I don’t appreciate that.”

The local demonstration was part of a nationwide response to recent funding cuts to federal programs and reciprocal tariffs that rattled the global economy.

“There is so much going on our world is not the same anymore, we’re just fighting for our rights, we just want life to be good for all citizens of the United States,” said Peggy Johnson.

People of all ages came out to make their voices heard. Among them was Lennon Pause, who said, “I don’t want to see anyone get deported. Everyone deserves a chance to be in this country.”

After marching from the Common to City Hall Plaza, local and state leaders addressed the crowd.

