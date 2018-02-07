Tens of thousands of laptops recalled due to fire hazard

(WHDH) — Lenovo has recalled tens of thousands of ThinkPad laptops due to a fire hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says an unfastened screw can damage the battery causing overheating in fifth generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops, posing a fire hazard.

About 78,000 laptops are impacted by the recall. The recall involves 14-inch laptops sold in silver and black.

To see if your laptop is included in the recall, click here.

