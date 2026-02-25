FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Progress has been made to restore power to communities hit hard by Monday’s blizzard, but the work remains ongoing. About 70 percent of people in Falmouth were still without power Wednesday afternoon.

“There are people who are suffering,” said Peter Schilling, who lives in Falmouth. “There are people who are in this neighborhood right now who are running out of food and fuel. We have generators, we are fortunate but propane runs out. We’ve been running generators for three days.”

People who live on Hummingbird Hill Road are growing concerned, as about two feet of snow fell Monday and the street has yet to be plowed. Residents have been getting in and out of the neighborhood by a man made path through the snow.

“We have about 20 to 24 inches of snow on the ground, on the roads,” said Jim Rouse, who lives in Falmouth. “We’ve got some older people in the neighborhood and this could be a dire situation if someone had a medical emergency.”

The town of Falmouth said more than two-thirds of its roadways have been cleared, but those who live on streets that haven’t been say they’re starting to worry.

“We live around the corner about a quarter of a mile. The path in and out to our house is a footpath through the snow. We can’t get our vehicles in our out. Emergency services can’t get in or out,” said Schilling.

The urgent operation underway to get people back on the grid has brought power crews in from as far away as Canada working around the clock.

“I would say this is one of the more devastating storms we’ve had,” said Eversource Materials Logistics Manager William Tyler. “Especially with the amount of snow, with the blizzard conditions.”

Eversource sent out more than 2,000 line, tree, and service crews in response to the storm; they also deployed a mobile material response trailer, making sure those crews have everything they need.

Some Falmouth residents who are still snowed in said they are considering pooling together money to hire a private company to come clear them out.

The town of Falmouth said it’s not able to provide a timeline for clearing streets. Eversource said it should have all of its power back by Friday night.

