Tens of thousands still without power; restoration could take days

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of people across Massachusetts were still without power Friday as utility crews continued to tackle the mess of downed power lines and trees following the nor’easter that slammed the region this week.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 150,000 residents had no power. The Merrimack Valley was among the hardest hit areas. In Andover, more than half the town is in the dark.

Utility companies asked for patience, warning it could be days before power is back on because of the damage caused by the storm. Heavy snow pulled down trees, branches and power lines, and blocked roads.

“Please plan to be without power for multiple days as we work through this significant restoration,” Eversource posted on Twitter.

Many in Andover have been without power since Wednesday. Hotels in the area are packed with residents trying to keep warm.

Crews have been working around the clock, restoring power street by street, but recovery efforts are expected to bleed into Sunday.

Officials urged the public to steer clear of downed power lines.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)