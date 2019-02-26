Tens of thousands without power after damaging winds wreak havoc on Bay State

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong, damaging winds toppled power lines and trees on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind and knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers across Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that more than 20,000 residents were without power as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday after wind gusts reaching up to 72 mph swept through the Bay State.

Damaging gusts yesterday… many towns and cities reported gusts over 60mph. pic.twitter.com/JaKCXP9qA5 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 26, 2019

The strongest winds arrived Monday afternoon in southern New England.

Gusts between 40 and 50 mph will continue to wreak havoc in Massachusetts, excluding Berkshire County, until 5 p.m. when a wind advisory is projected to end.

Wind won't be as strong today, but still plenty of it ahead. Gusts 40-50mph. pic.twitter.com/lGbvGBzCKr — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 26, 2019

During the strong winds on Monday, one tree came crashing down onto a home in Acton.

Acton home sliced in half when a massive tree comes crashing down. The homeowner was just feet away when the tree came down. Fortunately, no one was hurt. @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/RwMHAS7ZkS — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) February 25, 2019

Vidya Kumer, a resident of the town, said she couldn’t get back to her house due to roadblocks as a result of downed trees and wires.

“I came back from school with my son. I saw that this road was blocked. So we went around, it was blocked,” she described. “I parked at a neighbor’s house and walked home.”

In Milton, a car was smashed to pieces by a gigantic tree that was blown over on Randolph Avenue in the area of Brook Road and Adams Street. A woman and a four-year-old had to be extricated from the vehicle. No one was seriously injured.

As school let out in Chelsea, strong winds appeared to knock a traffic light off its base and onto a 34-year-old mother about to cross the street with her young daughter.

34 year old woman hit in the abdomen when #Chelsea traffic signal blows over from high winds #7news pic.twitter.com/Zau4fvWFm1 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 25, 2019

The woman was transported to Whidden Hospital in Everett with non-life-threatening injuries.

In Natick, the roof of a home on Ledge Lane was smashed open by a large tree branch. No one was home at the time.

Several large tree branches broke loose in Concord and landed on the roof of a home, causing structural damage.

On duty crews are working several wires and trees down calls, some with structural damage. Please stay away from any power lines and compromised trees, call 911 if you encounter them. pic.twitter.com/zp0NJ0OkVe — Concord Fire-EMS (@ConcordMAFire) February 25, 2019

Tree limbs pierced the windshield of a car traveling through Bedford. The driver and passenger escaped without serious injury.

Driver and passenger escape serious injury when limbs crash through windshield. pic.twitter.com/9b63deiIHN — Bedford Fire Dept. (@BedfordFD) February 25, 2019

In Nahant, John Gage captured video of the wind lifting up shingles on the roof of a home.

An enormous tree was uprooted in Franklin and blown onto a car on Dean Avenue. The vehicle was completely squashed. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Lots of damage today. This car was struck by a falling tree on Dean Ave. pic.twitter.com/ByFzQwmxeO — Franklin Police (@franklinpolice) February 25, 2019

A car was also crushed by a tree in Quincy. The owner was not inside.

In Duxbury, a large tree came crashing down on West Street at Lincoln Street.

DXFD on scene wires down West at Lincoln. Avoid the area. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/2esAHez74t — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 25, 2019

A tree also crashed down on a vehicle in the town. The driver was not hurt.

Luckily there were no injuries from this tree fallen onto a vehicle. Use caution on the roads! pic.twitter.com/Yy6cI7FgzM — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) February 25, 2019

In Westborough, a tree fell on a BMW on South Street. Two people were evaluated at the scene but they were not injured.

Use caution with the high winds today. This vehicle was just damaged by a falling tree on South Street. WFD Paramedics evaluated 2 people and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/tZmjBX2uqw — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) February 25, 2019

Multiple trees were uprooted in Reading, crushing cars and damaging homes. No injuries were reported.

Windy weather has caused lots of trees to come down around Town today. Thankfully, nobody has been hurt. Just property damage. Please use caution as you are out and about. pic.twitter.com/p2sm1nAgQc — Reading Police (@ReadingPolice) February 25, 2019

In Boston, the wind left a cluster of trees dangling on power lines over Seldon Street in Dorchester. Eversrource was notified.

Companies have been busy responding to down trees and power lines around the City because of the extreme wind conditions. This is an example on Seldon St. Dor . ⁦@EversourceMA⁩ ⁦@BostonParksDept⁩ ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/MiO3wXRKmI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 25, 2019

A fallen branch nailed the back of a parked car on London Street in East Boston. No one was hurt.

Tree branch comes down on a parked car on London St, East Boston. No injuries. @7News pic.twitter.com/NM2j2ryGsf — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) February 25, 2019

Summer Street in Ashland was closed due to downed power lines that sparked a fire.

Summer Street is closed due to power lines down. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/d8eWd12reX — Ashland MA Police (@AshlandPolice) February 25, 2019

The Ashland Animal Control building was evacuated after several large trees fell around it. No injuries were reported and all of the animals were safely removed.

The Ashland Animal Control facility had to be evacauated this afternoon after several large trees fell around it. Thankfully all staff and animals are safe. The animals have all been moved to an alternate location. pic.twitter.com/uSnvwvIUw5 — Ashland MA Police (@AshlandPolice) February 25, 2019

In Newton, a tree toppled over against a home on Harrington Street. Downed trees also tore down power lines on Concord Street.

Tree into a private residence on Harrington St. No injuries but Harrington St. is also closed at the moment. pic.twitter.com/QMfLjbeolu — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) February 25, 2019

Multiple utility poles were blown to the ground on Route 9 at Weston Road. Detours were set up in the area.

Update on Rt 9 At Weston Rd: Multiple utility poles down with a tree. Crews are working to remove the tree and poles. Rt 9 west is detoured prior to Weston Road. pic.twitter.com/RyCnrP7TEJ — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 25, 2019

A large section of copper came loose from the St. Patrick’s steeple in Natick. Pedestrian and vehicle traffic was blocked off between Union and Washington streets.

A portion of RT 135 (E Central St) is DETOURED due to a large section of copper coming loose from the St. Pat's steeple. Union to Washington is shut down for pedestrian and vehicular traffic. pic.twitter.com/pDhXfTI8b1 — Natick Police (@NATICKPOLICE) February 25, 2019

Emergency officials in Medfield responded to four reports of vehicles being crushed by trees. No serious injuries were reported.

A1 along w/ Car 3 responded to a large tree into an occupied car. This was the 4th car struck today by a tree. A box was struck for additional manpower as the storm kept generating calls. Thankfully, the injuries were not more serious & the parties were transported to a hospital pic.twitter.com/8fr3WUILHa — Medfield Fire-Rescue (@medfieldfd) February 25, 2019

Below is a look at what kind of damage the strong winds can cause:

Click Here for our latest forecast.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)