HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fierce winds battered the Bay State Monday, leaving tens of thousands without power and downed trees crushing homes and vehicles.

More than 55,000 customers were without power as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

In Hanover, a giant tree downed by the strong wind gusts split a garage in half.

Mary Thorne, who lives there alone, says she was just feet away when it came crashing down.

The 80-year-old added that she had her eye on the tree for awhile.

“That was a big tree, which I’ve been trying to get down, but it was so expensive, I couldn’t afford to get it down. But the lord took it down for me,” she said.

Meanwhile in Medford, a tree crushed a car that was passing by. There were no reported injuries.

Around the corner, a tree fell into Bobbie Sargent’s driveway. She says she had just moved her car onto the street.

“I heard a clunk and then I looked out and heard a crack and the whole thing came down,” she recalled.

The powerful winds showed no mercy in Wilmington.

One person was injured when a rotted tree hit the roof of a home. Neighbor Jim Parks called 911.

“Someone was watching over him because it was like five fingers, if these were all branches, they were all around his body and he was in the middle of it,” Parks said.

A tree in Melrose crushed a Jeep and another one in Malden blocked a roadway.

A large tree also fell over near a charter school in Dorchester that’s normally packed with kids.

“Normally, this is a really busy playground area with a lot of kids, full in the morning and in the afternoons,” neighbor Kate Kelly said, “so I think a lot of us were really relieved that there were no kids out there because that would have been really scary for them and dangerous as well.”

There were no serious injuries reported.

