Tens of thousands without power after tornado touches down on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of people are without power after the National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in South Yarmouth on Tuesday.

A tornado warning was in effect for Barnstable County for more than an hour. Radar showed that a tornado struck just after 12 p.m., according to the NWS.

The weather service and the state Emergency Management Agency went to the scene for further assessment.

[1202pm] Radar confirmed tornado in in South Yarmouth. Take shelter! pic.twitter.com/oNoSKCdfoY — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 23, 2019

Residents were urged to seek shelter immediately.

Wind gusts of more than 90 mph in some areas uprooted trees, ripped off roofs, sent sheds airborne, blew down fences, and toppled utility poles.

The storm system also produced thunder, hail, lightning, and heavy downpours.

Video of wind damage out of South Yarmouth. Thanks for sharing! https://t.co/BptkrN1mAL — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 23, 2019

Nearly 50,000 Bay State residents are without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Chatham, Dennis, and Harwich appeared to be the hardest-hit areas.

Police in those towns warned residents to stay in their homes due to extensive damage from downed wires and trees that have made roads impassable.

Strong storms off the coast of Cape Cod just west of Martha’s Vineyard produced a waterspout before the tornado touched down, according to forecasters.

“We’ve seen some spin and rotation to the east of Block Island,” 7Weather meteorologist Chris Lambert said. “The cell likely has produced a waterspout south of Rhode Island.”

No information on the tornado’s strength was released but crews are working to determine if a second tornado touched down.

#BREAKING: @NWSBoston investigating if TWO tornados hit the cape. One in South Yarmouth & one in Harwich. — Ryan Schulteis (@RyanSchulteis) July 23, 2019

There were no reports of injuries.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)