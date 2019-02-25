Tens of thousands without power as damaging winds blow through Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents were without power Monday as a storm system bringing high, damaging winds blew through the Bay State.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that more than 29,000 residents were without power as of 12 p.m.

As of 11 AM on 2/25/19, power outages of ~22,000 customers Outage tracking map: https://t.co/tKdER1Llac

Power outage safety tips: https://t.co/7KtWzMhiMZ #MAwind pic.twitter.com/RgejT6YAQU — MEMA (@MassEMA) February 25, 2019

Between noon and 6 p.m., wind gusts are expected to be between 50 and 55 mph for much of the region.

The system is expected to leave the area tonight.

In Saugus, John Gage captured video of the wind lifting up shingles on the roof of a home.

In Duxbury, a large tree came crashing down on West Street at Lincoln Street.

DXFD on scene wires down West at Lincoln. Avoid the area. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/2esAHez74t — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 25, 2019

In Westborough, a tree fell on a white BMW on South Street. Two people were evaluated at the scene but they were not injured.

Use caution with the high winds today. This vehicle was just damaged by a falling tree on South Street. WFD Paramedics evaluated 2 people and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/tZmjBX2uqw — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) February 25, 2019

Below is a look at what kind of damage the strong winds can cause:

Peak wind gusts so far. Gusty winds continue through this evening. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 PM. @7News pic.twitter.com/wnvM6Mc2om — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) February 25, 2019

