Tens of thousands without power as damaging winds blow through Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents were without power Monday as a storm system bringing high, damaging winds blew through the Bay State.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that more than 29,000 residents were without power as of 12 p.m.
Between noon and 6 p.m., wind gusts are expected to be between 50 and 55 mph for much of the region.
The system is expected to leave the area tonight.
In Saugus, John Gage captured video of the wind lifting up shingles on the roof of a home.
In Duxbury, a large tree came crashing down on West Street at Lincoln Street.
In Westborough, a tree fell on a white BMW on South Street. Two people were evaluated at the scene but they were not injured.
Below is a look at what kind of damage the strong winds can cause:
