Tens of thousands without power as damaging winds wreak havoc on Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Strong, damaging winds are toppling power lines and trees, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers across Massachusetts on Monday.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that more than 44,000 residents were without power as of 1:40 p.m.

Parts of the Bay State saw wind gusts reach 60 miles per hour.

The strongest winds are expected to arrive Monday afternoon in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

Between noon and 6 p.m., wind gusts are expected to be between 50 and 55 mph. The system is expected to leave the area tonight.

In Natick, the roof of a home on Ledge Lane was smashed open by a large tree branch. No one was home at the time.

In Nahant, John Gage captured video of the wind lifting up shingles on the roof of a home.

In Milton, a car was smashed to pieces by a gigantic tree that was blown over on Randolph Avenue between Brook Road and Adams Street.

In Duxbury, a large tree came crashing down on West Street at Lincoln Street.

DXFD on scene wires down West at Lincoln. Avoid the area. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/2esAHez74t — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 25, 2019

A tree also crashed down on a vehicle in the town. The driver was not hurt.

Luckily there were no injuries from this tree fallen onto a vehicle. Use caution on the roads! pic.twitter.com/Yy6cI7FgzM — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) February 25, 2019

In Westborough, a tree fell on a white BMW on South Street. Two people were evaluated at the scene but they were not injured.

Use caution with the high winds today. This vehicle was just damaged by a falling tree on South Street. WFD Paramedics evaluated 2 people and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/tZmjBX2uqw — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) February 25, 2019

Multiple trees were uprooted in Reading, crushing cars and damaging homes. No injuries were reported.

Windy weather has caused lots of trees to come down around Town today. Thankfully, nobody has been hurt. Just property damage. Please use caution as you are out and about. pic.twitter.com/p2sm1nAgQc — Reading Police (@ReadingPolice) February 25, 2019

In Boston, the wind left a cluster of trees dangling on power lines over Seldon Street in Dorchester. Eversrource was notified.

Companies have been busy responding to down trees and power lines around the City because of the extreme wind conditions. This is an example on Seldon St. Dor . ⁦@EversourceMA⁩ ⁦@BostonParksDept⁩ ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/MiO3wXRKmI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 25, 2019

Summer Street in Ashland was closed due to downed power lines that sparked a fire.

Summer Street is closed due to power lines down. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/d8eWd12reX — Ashland MA Police (@AshlandPolice) February 25, 2019

Below is a look at what kind of damage the strong winds can cause:

Peak wind gusts so far. Gusty winds continue through this evening. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 PM. @7News pic.twitter.com/wnvM6Mc2om — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) February 25, 2019

Click Here for our latest forecast.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)