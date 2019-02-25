Tens of thousands without power as damaging winds wreak havoc on Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Strong, damaging winds are toppling power lines and trees, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers across Massachusetts on Monday.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that more than 44,000 residents were without power as of 1:40 p.m.
Parts of the Bay State saw wind gusts reach 60 miles per hour.
The strongest winds are expected to arrive Monday afternoon in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.
Between noon and 6 p.m., wind gusts are expected to be between 50 and 55 mph. The system is expected to leave the area tonight.
In Natick, the roof of a home on Ledge Lane was smashed open by a large tree branch. No one was home at the time.
In Nahant, John Gage captured video of the wind lifting up shingles on the roof of a home.
In Milton, a car was smashed to pieces by a gigantic tree that was blown over on Randolph Avenue between Brook Road and Adams Street.
In Duxbury, a large tree came crashing down on West Street at Lincoln Street.
A tree also crashed down on a vehicle in the town. The driver was not hurt.
In Westborough, a tree fell on a white BMW on South Street. Two people were evaluated at the scene but they were not injured.
Multiple trees were uprooted in Reading, crushing cars and damaging homes. No injuries were reported.
In Boston, the wind left a cluster of trees dangling on power lines over Seldon Street in Dorchester. Eversrource was notified.
Summer Street in Ashland was closed due to downed power lines that sparked a fire.
Below is a look at what kind of damage the strong winds can cause:
