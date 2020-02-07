Tens of thousands without power as high winds wreak havoc across southeast Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of people were left in the dark Friday as winds gusted up to 70 miles per hour along the coastline.

Over 86,000 residents from Berkshire to Barnstable county were left without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for parts of Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket counties through 8 p.m.

Downed tree limbs created hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians alike in Uxbridge, Falmouth, Hopedale, and Wellesley.

The NWS has issued a wind advisory for much of the state through 10 p.m.

Some of the hardest-hit towns were Stoughton who reported 98 percent of residents without power. Pembroke and Rochester also reported more than half of residents without electricity as of 5:30 p.m.

Winds are due to subside slowly overnight.

Jacobs Trail at Prouty extensive tree damage with wires down blocking the road. Widespread tree damage throughout town. @WX1BOX pic.twitter.com/JxAt7WjRwV — Norwell Fire (@norwell_fire) February 7, 2020

High wind gusts sent trees all over town into roads earlier. Pictured is Capens Bridge just before Common and Washington St. No Injuries. All roads are open and clear of debris. @KevinBoston25 @BOS25Weather #Braintree pic.twitter.com/WSyjspesR0 — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) February 7, 2020

Tree blocking rte. 18 at Lincoln Blvd. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/okKCm3qm9Q — Abington Fire PIO (@AbingtonFDPIO) February 7, 2020

Freedom St from Prospect St to the 5-way intersection at Williams St is currently closed due to a tree across the roadway. National Grid has been notified and responding due to wires in the roadway. Folks attempting to get through Oak St can do so by using the 5-way intersection. pic.twitter.com/Q7N8oJ1wN8 — Hopedale Police (@HopedalePolice) February 7, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT Rt 135/Great Plain Ave is closed in Wellesley from Brook St due to the Needham line due a large tree down. @NeedhamPolice assisting in the road closure. pic.twitter.com/BwvD64tKXf — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 7, 2020

High winds causing trees to come down. Please be careful. Depot Rd. @ Millbury Rd. Closed waiting on N-Grid seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/2yKAO6cun9 — Oxford MA Police (@OxfordPD_MA) February 7, 2020

