More than 40,000 customers are without power early Monday morning as a powerful nor’easter slams Massachusetts with high winds and blizzard conditions.

The MEMA Power Outage Map showed more than 45,000 customers in the dark as of 5 a.m. Monday.

Utility crews are mobilized across the region to repair damaged lines and restore power to those impacted.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)