Tens of thousands without power as strong winds wreak havoc across Bay State

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Whipping winds wreaked havoc across the Bay State overnight, leaving tens of thousands without power.

In eastern Massachusetts, which is under a high wind warning until 6 a.m., gusts reached more than 60 mph.

The remainder of the state, which is under a wind advisory into the evening, experienced gusts around 50 mph.

The strong winds knocked down trees and power lines throughout the state.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported about 35,000 outages as of 5 a.m. Friday.

In Westboro, multiple trees came crashing down on power lines and cars. One just missed hitting a house.

A tree that toppled landed on a house in Medford, while another tree in Wilmington fell across a road.

Wires knocked down in Oxford caught on fire.

In Chelsea, the winds ripped part of a facade off a building, leaving chunks of brick on the sidewalk and street.

A large tree also caused major damage to a home in Springfield but officials say no one was hurt.

Cleanup efforts are underway.

