BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Whipping winds with gusts nearing 65 mph in some Massachusetts communities have left thousands of customers without power.

More than 27,000 homes and businesses were without power as of 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Mass. Emergency Management Agency.

A high wind warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Bristol, Plymouth, Norfolk, Suffolk, Southeast Middlesex, and Southern Worcester counties.

The remainder of the state is under a wind advisory.

Eversource crews staged themselves throughout the state in anticipation of the power outages.

“Our crews are out there removing trees, tree limbs, unblocking roads so that emergency crews can get to where they need to go in case of an emergency,” Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said. “We can scale up our response and we can scale down our response depending on what we’re seeing there live in the field.”

The damaging winds are also causing downed trees in many towns and cities.

People are told to use caution when driving on the roadways and to never drive over downed wires or debris that could have downed wires tangled up in it.

Dennis saw the highest peak wind gusts overnight at 65 mph.

Wind gusts reached 60 mph in Fairhaven, 58 mph in Falmouth, 56 mph in Duxbury, and 46 mph in Boston and Worcester.

Peak gusts are expected to continue nearing 60 mph throughout the morning.

