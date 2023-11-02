BOSTON (WHDH) - The removal of tents in the troubled part of Boston known as Mass and Cass was complete on Thursday after police began enforcing a new ban on tarps and tents in the area earlier this week.

SKY7-HD was over the scene, capturing a much different view of the site that has previously seen encampments of people living in tents.

City officials said they were able to find shelter for 102 people before encampments were removed.

Moving forward, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said there will be a mobile command center in the area for the next 20 days to keep watch and make sure that tents don’t start popping up again.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also said the city is providing resources to make sure everyone gets the help they need.

“Over the course of the last several days, what you saw was moves that were made from people who were living in tents here as the temperature was dropping to now being in safe, warm placements with a roof over their head,” Wu said.

Cameras captured crews at work on Wednesday and Thursday as Boston’s tent ban took effect.

In addition to finding shelter for people, city officials on Thursday said they were able to get help for three dogs living in encampments near Mass and Cass.

“We know that we haven’t solved the entire challenge of the opiate crisis and homelessness and mental health,” Wu said. “But we have shifted the dynamic and that is a big step forward for Boston.”

Wu proposed a city ordinance to ban tents and other temporary shelters back in August.

As part of her announcement, Wu layed out a plan to give police the power to remove tents and tarps on public property and roads in cases where people living inside are offered alternative places to live, services, transportation and space to store their belongings.

The Boston City Council approved an amended version of Wu’s ordinance last week, passing the ordinance by a 9-3 vote while stripping away a part of the plan that would have levied fines.

