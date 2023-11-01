BOSTON (WHDH) - Tent removal will begin in earnest Wednesday at the area known as Mass. & Cass, at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard and Boston police officers will be supporting city officials with enforcing the new tent ban.

The ban is part of an effort to combat illegal activity and drug use in the area. The removal process comes a week after Boston city councilors voted to give officers the ability to enforce the ban.

“I think it is inhumane to allow people to live in a tent, they’re rat-infested, there’s ongoing drug activity, there’s violence, they’re assault, drug-dealing, sexual assault, we can never allow that type of situation to occur in the city of Boston again,” councilor Flynn said.

Of the removal, Mayor Wu said, “This change is about ensuring people have access to resources who really need to it to bring services to those who really need services and then ensuring we’re focusing on public safety and the tents won’t come back up after this clearing.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)