GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A tentative agreement has been reached to end the teachers strike in Gloucester, according to the Union of Gloucester Educators.

The union reached the agreement Friday, after 15 days of being on the picket line. The agreement would provide higher wages for teachers and paraprofessionals, as well as other benefits.

“Gloucester educators are excited to return back to school Monday morning with a strong and fair contract that ensures our students have the best learning conditions possible. Today, our union unanimously ratified our agreement,” Rachel Salvo Rex and Maryann Aiello, co-presidents of the union, said in a statement.

Union leaders made the official announcement at a press conference Friday afternoon.

“Our contract represents the greatest victories Gloucester educators have seen in decades. Members have one of the best paid parental leave benefits in the state,” Salvo Rex and Aiello said in the statement.

“We fought back against demands that would not improve students’ outcomes and learning conditions and would continue to drive our educators out of the district. Our union is walking away more united than ever, more ready to take on the fights that come next,” they continued.

Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and School Committee Chair Kathy Clancy spoke to media soon after the announcement.

“The Gloucester School Committee is immensely proud of the compromise we have struck with the teachers and paraprofessionals unions. The compromise provides competitive wages for teachers and paraprofessionals and ensures they are some of the highest-paid educators in the region,” Clancy said.

She said the new agreement will maintain current staffing levels.

“We have also come to crucial agreements on a new paid parental leave policy that we are very proud to provide. We firmly believe that our educators should have the opportunity to welcome and care for a new family member without significant financial worry,” Clancy said.

—

WATCH: Gloucester School Committee, mayor speak on tentative agreement with union

—

Under the new contract, teachers with masters degrees and above would see a salary increase of $13,500 to $29,000, Clancy said. The highest-paid teachers would earn $113,000 in four years, not including stipends, longevity, and additional hourly work, she said.

Paraprofessionals would see increases of 40 to 60 percent, which equates to $10,000 to $14,000 over five years, Clancy said.

“Students will once again fill our classrooms, see their friends and have access to important resources like our special education programs, hot lunches and in-person support. Teachers will once again be back in the classroom educating our students,” she said in a statement Friday.

“And parents and guardians will once again have peace of mind that their children are back in their routines, being inspired in school each day because every day matters,” Clancy continued.

Teachers in Beverly and Marblehead remained on strike Friday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)