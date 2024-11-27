MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tentative agreement has been reached to end the teachers strike in Marblehead, according to a statement from the Marblehead School Committee and Marblehead Education Association.

After 11 missed school days, Marblehead campuses will reopen for students Wednesday — an early release day, the statement said.

“We look forward to welcoming our students back to school and to resuming the important work we are committed to doing,” the union and school committee said.

School committee members were slated to hold a press conference at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The tentative deal comes four days after Gloucester educators reached a tentative agreement and ended their strike.

Beverly teachers remained on strike Tuesday night, the last of the three North Shore teachers strikes this month.

