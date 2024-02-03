NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract and students will return to the classrooms on Monday, the committee announced Friday.

The contract will require ratification from NTA members and a majority vote of the School Committee.

“This contract reflects our values including respect for our educators. It reinforces and expands meaningful support for students; meaningfully increases compensation for all employees, particularly our building and classroom aides; maintains Newton as a leader in benefits; and provides important flexibility for our leaders to strengthen and innovate our system,” the statement read.

It continued, “This strike has been painful for NPS families and the entire City of Newton. We will all need some time to heal, and we ask for patience and leadership from all of the adults in the NPS community. It is up to us to show our kids how a strong community responds to challenges.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)