GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A tentative agreement has been reached to end the teachers strike in Gloucester, according to the Union of Gloucester Educators.

The union reached the agreement Friday, after 15 days of being on the picket line.

“Gloucester educators are excited to return back to school Monday morning with a strong and fair contract that ensures our students have the best learning conditions possible. Today, our union unanimously ratified our agreement,” said Rachel Salvo Rex and Maryann Aiello, co-presidents of the union.

No information was immediately available about the details of the agreement.

Teachers in Beverly and Marblehead still remained on strike Friday.

