MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Tentative agreements have been reached to end the teachers strikes in both Marblehead and Beverly, school officials in both communities announced Tuesday evening.

After 11 missed school days, Marblehead campuses will reopen for students Wednesday — an early release day, according to a joint statement from the Marblehead School Committee and Marblehead Education Association.

“We look forward to welcoming our students back to school and to resuming the important work we are committed to doing,” the union and school committee said.

Beverly teachers also ended their strike Tuesday night, the last of the three North Shore teachers strikes this month.

“We are beyond relieved and thankful to share that the Beverly School Committee and the Beverly Teachers Association have reached a tentative agreement that will allow our students to return to school on Wednesday, November 27. We deeply regret that their education was negatively impacted by the union’s strike,” Beverly School Committee Chair Rachael Abell said in a statement.

The tentative deals come four days after Gloucester educators reached a tentative agreement and ended their strike.

