Tentative deal reached to end Stop & Shop strike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Stop & Shop officials say they have reached a tentative agreement with employees to end a workers’ strike.
Thousands of Stop & Shop employees walked off the job April 11 to protest the company’s proposed cuts to health care, take-home pay, and other benefits.
After more than a week of negotiations, the union and grocery chain reached a tentative three-year agreement on Sunday.
The agreement includes
- Increased pay for all associates;
- Continued health coverage for eligible associates; and
- Ongoing defined benefit pension benefits for all eligible associates
The deal is subject to ratification votes by members of each of the union locals.
Stop & Shop says its top priority will be to restock shelves so they can begin serving their communities as soon as possible.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)