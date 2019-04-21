Tentative deal reached to end Stop & Shop strike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Stop & Shop officials say they have reached a tentative agreement with employees to end a workers’ strike.

Thousands of Stop & Shop employees walked off the job April 11 to protest the company’s proposed cuts to health care, take-home pay, and other benefits.

After more than a week of negotiations, the union and grocery chain reached a tentative three-year agreement on Sunday.

The agreement includes

Increased pay for all associates;

Continued health coverage for eligible associates; and

Ongoing defined benefit pension benefits for all eligible associates

The deal is subject to ratification votes by members of each of the union locals.

Stop & Shop says its top priority will be to restock shelves so they can begin serving their communities as soon as possible.

Stop and Shop strike ends..3 year tentative deal needs to be ratified by union rank and file #7news pic.twitter.com/3LxATAOV5B — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 21, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)