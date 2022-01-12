BOSTON (WHDH) - About a dozen tents remained in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston on Wednesday as city officials worked to clear the homeless encampment.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had set a Wednesday deadline for getting people living in the area into housing and other needed services.

The Wu administration set the deadline after the Boston Public Health Commission’s survey last month identified 145 people living in the area, which has become the epicenter of the city’s homelessness, addiction and mental health crises.

As of Monday, 83 people had moved into new housing from the encampments with space available for the other 62 living there at the time of the December survey.

Removing the encampments will take more than one day, Wu said, and city public health, public works and police officials will remain in the neighborhood after Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)