Terminally ill dog goes on bucket list adventure

FERNDALE, WASHINGTON (WHDH) – A terminally ill German Shepard puppy from Ferndale, Washington is embarking on a bucket list adventure to ensure he is able to live his short life to the fullest.

Eight-week-old Logan was recently diagnosed with Pulmonic Valve Dysplasia which is a congenital heart defect of the semilunar valve that is between the right ventricle and the pulmonary artery, according to Rescued Hearts Northwest.

Following some tests, Logan’s caretakers received the devastating news that he only had a month to a year to live.

That is when Lindie Saenz and her family decided to take him into their home to live out the rest of his days.

“We kind of decided that we wanted to help him as long as he was needing help,” Saenz said. “Then we found out that he was going to pass out and we just decided that there was no better place for him to be than with us.”

Her kids came up with the idea for a bucket list to make sure that Logan can live a normal and happy life.

“He loves to run around. He loves to play. He is very loud and vocal most of the time.” Saenz said.

So far the pup has been to the beach, had some tasty treats, and even got to play with toys in a pet store.

This weekend he will be celebrated at an event called “100 hugs for Logan” where those who have been touched by his story will have a chance to shower him with some puppy love.

Saenz said she is using this experience to teach her children about the power of unconditional love.

“It is showing them that every life matters. Whether you have a day or you have a year, you are important and you matter and you’re special and that it is worth it no matter what the pain is to help someone out.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)