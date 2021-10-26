BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is looking for answers after his fiancée was hit and killed by a school bus in Mattapan on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a school bus in the area of Walk Hill Street just before 7 a.m. found Dr. Jennifer Formichelli suffering from serious injuries, according to Boston police, and she died soon afterwards.

Police said Formichelli was walking her dogs when she was struck and one of them ran back home, alerting neighbors something was wrong. They told Fillmore Parris, who was engaged to marry Formichelli, and he said he was devastated.

“It was just terrible … this is the last thing I expected when I woke up this morning,” Parris said, adding he is now wearing her engagement ring. “They took her ring off at the hospital and I took that.”

Parris got engaged to Formichelli, an English teacher at Boston University Academy, last year. He said teaching was her passion, but she loved everyone.

“She loved her pets, she loved her family,” Parris said. “She’s just an all-around good person.”

“Jennifer will be remembered as a thoughtful, highly intellectual scholar of English literature; a champion of social justice, deeply committed to equity and inclusion in and out of the classroom; a trusted advisor; a warm and loyal colleague and friend; and, most of all, an engaged and dedicated teacher who loved her students,” Boston University said in a statement.

Police are investigating and said the bus was not a Boston Public Schools bus. The person who called 911 told 7NEWS that it was dark and rainy when she heard the crash before seeing a woman lying in the road.

Parris said he wanted answers about the crash.

“You know if you hit somebody. Especially somebody that is as visible as her, running with two dogs,” Parris said.

