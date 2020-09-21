‘Terrible tragedy’: MBTA IDs worker fatally struck by bus in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA worker has died after being hit by a bus at the MBTA bus yard in Charlestown on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person struck inside the bus yard on Arlington Street around 5 a.m. transported the employee to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Boston police.

The victim, who was identified as Bernandin Etienne, later succumbed to his injuries, the MBTA confirmed. Etienne had worked at the MBTA for 18 years.

“He was someone who was well-liked by his colleagues and performed admirably in his duties, “MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. “It’s a terrible tragedy for everyone here at the T … It’s particularly acute for those people who were close coworkers or were perhaps witnesses to the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

