‘Terrible tragedy’: Woman dead after accident in elevator in Allston building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after being trapped in an Allston elevator and one of them, a 30-year-old woman, died on Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene around 5:15 p.m. found a woman experiencing some sort of trauma in the elevator and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Boston police.

So far, it is unclear how that woman died though police said it appears to be an accident at this time.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene and investigators are reviewing videos of the incident to determine what exactly happened.

A witness was also taken to a hospital.

One resident said they heard a woman screaming for help Monday afternoon.

“I heard probably one of the worst screams I have ever heard in my life. I heard the gentleman screaming and hyperventilating saying, ‘she’s dead, she’s dead,” first-floor resident Leanne Scorzonni said.

“The ceiling of the car was right at my level, which is the first floor, below us is the basement,” Scorzonni said. “So the car had gone all the way down or at least halfway down because I couldn’t see her at all. Just the cables.”

Eric Carmichael said his wife was home at the time as well and ran to help.

“She heard a woman in distress and sort of tried to help her out as a neighbor,” he said. but there was, you know, she couldn’t really help out that lady.”

Carmichael said he and his wife are now left stunned.

“It’s just a terrible accident and a terrible tragedy,” Scorzonni said. ” I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

No other information was immediately available.

