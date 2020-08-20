‘Terribly disappointed’: At least 1 Holy Cross student who attended large party tests positive for COVID-19

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - College of the Holy Cross officials say they are “terribly disappointed” after at least one student tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a large party at an off-campus apartment on Saturday night.

Holy Cross public safety officers responding to a large party at an off-campus apartment rented by students on College Street found that the number of people in attendance exceeded the state limit of people allowed at a gathering, and that they were not wearing masks or adhering to physical distancing guidelines, VP of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Michele C. Murray, Director of Health Services Kelsey DeVoe, and Associate Dean of Students Paul Irish wrote in a joint letter to students on Tuesday.

One of the students at the party tested positive for COVID-19, while several other students may have contracted the virus, they added.

“We are terribly disappointed by the events of the past weekend,” Murray, DeVoe and Irish wrote. “The students who took part in this event should be equally disappointed. We can do better. We must do better.”

The students responsible for the party will be held accountable under the college’s Community Standards process.

“We each have a responsibility — to our loved ones, our communities and to ourselves — to do our part to stop the spread of this virus,” Murray, DeVoe and Irish continued. “Hosting and attending a gathering of this size, in close quarters, with no masks, is highly irresponsible and violates our most important Holy Cross values of commitment and service to others.”

The college announced last week that they would be shifting all learning to a remote model for the fall semester with the hopes of returning students and staff to campus once they believe it is safe to do so.

Murray, DeVoe and Irish said that this type of behavior will keep in-person learning from happening.

“Put simply: We will not be able to welcome back the entire campus community, or even a larger cohort than we have this fall, if students cannot demonstrate the self-discipline, mutual respect, and care for others by following requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” they added.

Those who attended the party or believe they may have been a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case are asked to get tested as soon as possible, quarantine for 14 days whether the test comes back positive or negative, and call Health Services at 508-793-2276 if the test result is positive.

