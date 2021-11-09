Ready for another round of fantastic weather? Well, if you liked yesterday, you’ll love today as highs head up into the mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Sure it’s a cool start, but we’ll recover quickly as temps jump up quickly once the sun is up for a couple hours.





Tomorrow we start off with clouds and a few sprinkles/spot shower, especially across northern Mass and NH. That won’t last all day, in fact, in the afternoon, sunshine wins out with temps still near 60.







Thursday is cooler but bright, in the 50s.



Milder air, 60s finds it’s way back into New England Friday with gusty winds and locally heavy rain midday into the afternoon. Rain totals run near 1″ and gusts of wind push 30-40mph.







While the weekend turns out mainly dry, a few spotty afternoon shower are possible Saturday. Highs run 55-60 Saturday, then fade back to 50 on Sunday. Sunday looks dry for the Pats game!