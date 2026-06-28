BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Duck Tours called off its remaining tours on Saturday after one of its boats flipped on its side and injured at least 11 people while being towed.

It’s not the first emergency response involving a duck boat in Boston in the last decade — though the incidents are rare.

In 2016, a duck boat filled with passengers hit a motorized scooter near Beach and Charles streets. Both a man and a woman were riding the scooter with helmets when they were hit but the 28-year-old woman later died.

Following that crash, Boston Duck Tours established new safety improvements, including having two operators man the boats, one who drives and one who is focused on the audience.

In 2018, a duck boat was involved in a crash with a car at an intersection near the Old State House. At least one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. But police said there were no serious injuries.

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