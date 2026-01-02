MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A terrifying fire ripped through an apartment complex in Manchester minutes into the new year, forcing some residents to jump from their balconies to escape and some parents to toss their children out to safety below.

Firefighters were met with fierce flames, finding dozens of people trapped, some screaming for help from their windows.

Investigators confirmed one man died in the fire; he was found unresponsive in a hallway.

A child found unresponsive in a bedroom was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Officials said seven others were hospitalized, including a woman who is also in critical condition.

