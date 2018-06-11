Terrifying surveillance footage shows passenger thrown from car in Florida tollbooth crash

**NOTE: Some viewers may find the above video difficult to watch.**

(WHDH) — A horrifying crash was caught on camera as newly released surveillance video showed a car slamming into a toll plaza, catching fire and throwing a passenger through the windshield.

The crash happened on the Florida Turnpike earlier this month.

The vehicle burst into flames, and the impact sent chunks of the vehicle into the air and scattered along the highway.

The crash took workers by surprise, and at first, they don’t appear to notice that someone was thrown from the car.

That person was rushed to a nearby hospital, as were the other four passengers in the car.

Incredibly, all five have been released and are doing OK.

Police say the driver appeared tired, and they are reminding drivers to be fully rested before getting behind the wheel.

