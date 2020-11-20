NEW YORK (WHDH) - A surveillance camera captured the terrifying moment a man pushed a woman onto subway tracks as a train approached in New York City on Thursday morning.

The woman, who authorities say was on her way to work, was standing by the tracks at Union Square Station around 8:30 a.m. when man suddenly ran behind her and pushed her onto the tracks.

“It’s very disturbing. We see him waiting, calculating, for the train to approach the station,” NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O’Reilly said.

People standing nearby held the suspect down until police arrived.

Investigators say he was in his 20s and homeless.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A similar situation unfolded at Bryant Park Station on Wednesday night, where a 24-year-old man was arrested for pushing another man onto the tracks.

Officials say they believe the suspects suffer from mental illness.

“This city has a mental health crisis,” NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg said. “There are people in the city who desperately need mental health care.”

