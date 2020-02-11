Terrifying video shows students hit roof of school bus after being launched from seats in violent crash

Video: Ohio State Highway Patrol via Storyful

(WHDH) — Law enforcement released a terrifying video on Monday that shows the moment a packed school bus overturned in a violent crash, launching 25 students out of their seats and injuring eight of them.

Video shared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Northern Local School District bus flip over after colliding with a 1996 Ford Mustang, which police say failed to stop at a red light.

A security camera inside the bus captured video of the students hitting the roof after being thrown from their seats. Many were left pinned inside as they screamed for help and tried to free themselves.

Eight students and the bus driver, 74-year-old Danny Hupp, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, KRON4-TV reported.

The driver of the Mustang, 42-year-old Joseph Thornton, 42, was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash, police said.

Prosecutors in Perry County are leading an invesigation.

