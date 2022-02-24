DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WHDH) — A dashcam video captured the terrifying moment when an SUV with two young children inside skidded off a highway and rolled over multiple times in Dummerston, Vermont last Saturday.

Troopers had responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes on Interstate 91 around 11:30 a.m. when a 28-year-old driver traveling northbound lost control of his SUV before going off the highway, according to Vermont State Police.

Video taken from a dashcam in a trooper’s cruiser showed the SUV repeatedly flipping over as pieces of the car, including the front bumper, flew off.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, police said.

He suffered moderate injuries.

The two young children were properly secured in car seats and quickly removed from the overturned SUV. Police say both children are OK.

“With more winter weather on the way this week, this situation serves as a powerful reminder of how important it is to slow down, drive appropriately for the road conditions, and always wear a seat belt,” Vermont State Police wrote in a press release. “We’re incredibly thankful this crash wasn’t any worse!”

