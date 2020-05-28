Tesla’s Musk earns $770M in stock options, company confirms

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla has confirmed that CEO Elon Musk will get the first tranche worth nearly $770 million of a stock-based compensation package triggered by the company meeting several financial metrics.

The electric car company says in a U.S. regulatory filing that Tesla’s board certified that Musk earned the big payout.

The filing says Musk can buy 1.69 million shares of Tesla stock for $350.02 each, but it wasn’t clear whether he had exercised the stock options.

His payout is based on the difference between the option price and Thursday’s closing share price of $805.81.

Musk earned the options as part of an audacious compensation package approved by the board in 2018.

He has to hold the stock for a minimum of five years.

