LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Test results from sampling done following the U.S. Army’s detonation of a stockpile of lead azide in Iowa are expected to start coming in as early as Friday, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

EPA personnel and contractors took over 1,500 samples of air, water, soil and dust before the detonation of the nation’s entire stockpile of lead azide, a chemical used to make explosives. After the detonation, they took hundreds of samples including from homes, parks and drinking water, the EPA said in a Thursday statement.

Samples were sent to labs for testing, the EPA said.

“The Trump EPA will continue its presence on the ground for as long as needed to ensure the proper environmental monitoring is taking place following the successful controlled detonation,” the agency said.

The EPA said there continued to be “zero” airborne lead detected in the region since Wednesday’s controlled detonation.

In addition to lead exposure, the EPA also is testing for other compounds that could have been released in the explosion.

“The agency is testing for everything we were anticipating could potentially be released as a result of the controlled detonation,” the EPA said.

The Army has said detonating the stockpile was the safest option because it was degrading and might explode uncontrollably as the weather got colder.

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