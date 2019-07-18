Test taker in college admissions bribery scam faces sentencing

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — A former Florida prep school administrator is expected to be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to taking college entrance exams for students in exchange for cash to help wealthy parents get their kids into elite universities across the country.

Mark Riddell admitted to secretly taking the SAT and ACT for students, or correcting their answers, as part of a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, which has ensnared celebrities, business executives and athletic coaches at sought-after schools such as Stanford and Yale.

Riddell, who has been cooperating with authorities since February in the hopes of getting a lesser sentence, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges on April 12.

Riddell was among 50 people charged in the college admissions scam, which embroiled elite universities across the country and laid bare the lengths to which status-seeking parents will go to secure their children a coveted spot. Others arrested include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin along with Loughlin’s fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

