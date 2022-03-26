BOSTON (WHDH) - Pete Frates’ alma mater dedicated a new athletic center in his memory Saturday, honoring his work to raise money for ALS research.

Frates’ family joined Boston College officials to dedicate the Pete Frates Center, a 31,000-square-foot indoor baseball and softball facility. Frates, a former BC college baseball player and native of Beverly, became the inspiration for the “Ice Bucket Challenge” that raised millions of dollars to research ALS.

Frates died of the disease in 2019, but family members said the athletic center, built with the help of the Yawkey Center, would honor his spirit.

“Standing here is an out-of-body experience for our family … this is a testament to his tenacity,” said Julie Frates, Pete’s wife. “Pete loved this school and this is going to be our greatest legacy.”

